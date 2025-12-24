Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 24)
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 24, 2025, are now ready.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
- 'We're Biggest Fugitives...': Lalit Modi Mocks India At Vijay Mallya Party, Sparks Backlash
- ISRO Begins Countdown For BlueBird Block-2 Mission Launch At Sriharikota
- ‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
- Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Grants Bail To Two Managers, Rejects Third Plea
- Video of Odisha Wrestlers Forced To Sit Near Train Toilet Sparks Outrage; Govt Reacts
- India's ‘Baahubali’ Rocket To Launch US Innovator's Heaviest-Ever Satellite Into Orbit Today
International News
- Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
- US Justice Department Releases Nearly 30,000 More Epstein Files, Cites Transparency
- Pakistan Sells National Airline Under IMF Pressure
- Libya’s Army Chief Killed In Plane Crash
- Balochistan Sees Protests Over Alleged Enforced Disappearance Of Four Family Members
- Yunus is working to improve ties with India, says Bangladesh's finance adviser
- 'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
Business News
- China’s New Dairy Tariffs Explained: Why EU Milk And Cheese Are Facing Levies Of Up To 42.7%
- Share Markets End On Weak Note, Sensex Over 85,500, Nifty Almost Flat
- Creators, Not Ads, Now Drive Buying: India’s Influencer Economy Set To Top $1 Trillion By 2030
- Jim Beam Pauses Bourbon Production For A Year As US Distillers Struggle With Excess Stock
- Qatar Museums And NMACC Partner To Bring Museum-In-Residence Learning To Indian Schools
Sports News
- PM Modi Meets India’s Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra
- Virat Kohli’s Chinnaswamy Return Cancelled, Police Deny Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Permission
- After Ashes Exit, Pat Cummins Doubtful For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
- All Indian International Cricket Stars In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & More
- Ashes Boxing Day Test: Australia To Miss Key Fast Bowler Against England At MCG
