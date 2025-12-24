School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah

'We're Biggest Fugitives...': Lalit Modi Mocks India At Vijay Mallya Party, Sparks Backlash

ISRO Begins Countdown For BlueBird Block-2 Mission Launch At Sriharikota

‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire

Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Grants Bail To Two Managers, Rejects Third Plea

Video of Odisha Wrestlers Forced To Sit Near Train Toilet Sparks Outrage; Govt Reacts

India's ‘Baahubali’ Rocket To Launch US Innovator's Heaviest-Ever Satellite Into Orbit Today

International News

Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions

US Justice Department Releases Nearly 30,000 More Epstein Files, Cites Transparency

Pakistan Sells National Airline Under IMF Pressure

Libya’s Army Chief Killed In Plane Crash

Balochistan Sees Protests Over Alleged Enforced Disappearance Of Four Family Members

Yunus is working to improve ties with India, says Bangladesh's finance adviser

'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations

Business News

China’s New Dairy Tariffs Explained: Why EU Milk And Cheese Are Facing Levies Of Up To 42.7%

Share Markets End On Weak Note, Sensex Over 85,500, Nifty Almost Flat

Creators, Not Ads, Now Drive Buying: India’s Influencer Economy Set To Top $1 Trillion By 2030

Jim Beam Pauses Bourbon Production For A Year As US Distillers Struggle With Excess Stock

Qatar Museums And NMACC Partner To Bring Museum-In-Residence Learning To Indian Schools

Sports News

PM Modi Meets India’s Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra

Virat Kohli’s Chinnaswamy Return Cancelled, Police Deny Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Permission

After Ashes Exit, Pat Cummins Doubtful For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

All Indian International Cricket Stars In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & More

Ashes Boxing Day Test: Australia To Miss Key Fast Bowler Against England At MCG

