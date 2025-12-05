BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Reopens For 935 Posts, Apply Now

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the online application window for the 2025 Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) recruitment. Candidates who could not register earlier can now apply between December 5 and December 12, 2025, through the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This extension has been introduced to help candidates who were unable to complete their registration earlier. Before submitting the form, applicants should carefully review the eligibility requirements, make sure all documents are uploaded properly, and verify every detail to avoid mistakes during the BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025 process.

The decision comes after a very high response in the first round, where around 9.7 lakh candidates applied for 935 posts. BPSC has confirmed that all eligibility rules and application steps remain the same. This reopening offers a final chance for interested candidates to take part in one of the state’s biggest recruitment drives.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 must pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Applications with unpaid or incomplete fees will not be accepted. The fee is non-refundable.

The application fee for all categories is Rs 100.

Applicants who use their Aadhaar number as their ID during the online application process must pay an additional fee of Rs 200.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Online Applications” section and open the Candidates Login page.

Step 3: Register through One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in using your existing details.

Step 4: Look for the notification titled “Apply Online for AEDO Recruitment 2025” (Advt. No. 87/2025).

Step 5: Fill in the application form by providing all the required information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the specified format.

Step 7: Make the application fee payment online.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Points to Remember

Candidates should fill in all details carefully and double-check the information before submitting the form. The application fee is non-refundable, so it must be paid with caution. All uploaded documents should be clear and easy to read. Applicants must ensure they meet the prescribed age limit and eligibility criteria. Submitting multiple applications under the same name will lead to rejection, so only one valid application should be submitted.

