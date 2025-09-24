Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationBlending Vedas With Science: The New Education Vision Shaping India’s Development Blueprint

Blending Vedas With Science: The New Education Vision Shaping India’s Development Blueprint

Patanjali envisions this revolution, reaching rural areas, as a blueprint for national development and self-reliance.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In today’s era, when education is surrounded by Western influences, Patanjali says that the educational philosophy of its Yogpeeth sparks a new hope. Patanjali stated that under the leadership of Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, it has not only made education a source of knowledge but also prepared a strong blueprint for national development. This philosophy connects ancient Vedic knowledge with modern science, so that children don’t just become bookworms but also grow into patriotic and healthy citizens. Patanjali claims that this vision is a big step towards making India self-reliant.

Our Education Model is Based on the Gurukul System: Patanjali

Patanjali explained, “Our education model is based on the Gurukul system, where Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan culture are combined with the CBSE curriculum. Institutions like Acharyakulam and Patanjali Gurukulam are spreading across districts and tehsils. Here, children learn Sanskrit, Vedas and Vedangas, while also excelling in mathematics, science and sports.”

On this, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says, “The real purpose of education is character-building. We will not teach the false greatness of foreign invaders, but the true history of warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap.” This perspective, he says, instils patriotism and moral values in children, strengthening the backbone of the nation.

Indian Education Board Strengthened at the National Level

Patanjali claims, “We have recently strengthened the Indian Education Board (Bhartiya Shiksha Board – BSB) at the national level. In the next five years, 5 lakh schools will be affiliated with this board. This board is recognised by the Ministry of Education and emphasises indigenisation. A vast 1,500-acre campus is being developed at Patanjali University, where research on yoga and spirituality will be conducted. This will spread Indian education not only in India but across the world.”

Baba Ramdev added, “Through an education revolution, we will achieve complete independence in the fields of health, economy and culture.”

Patanjali says, “This plan will reach rural areas, where poor children will get free yoga and education. Why is this vision a blueprint for national development? Because only strong education builds a strong economy. Just like Patanjali’s indigenous products, education too will become the foundation of a self-reliant India. A healthy body through yoga, a strong mind through the Vedas, and new technology through science – this trio will make the nation a global leader.”

Experts believe that Patanjali’s model will reduce unemployment and strengthen cultural unity. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, this education revolution will prove to be a milestone.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Gurukul
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget