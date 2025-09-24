Blending Vedas With Science: The New Education Vision Shaping India’s Development Blueprint

In today’s era, when education is surrounded by Western influences, Patanjali says that the educational philosophy of its Yogpeeth sparks a new hope. Patanjali stated that under the leadership of Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, it has not only made education a source of knowledge but also prepared a strong blueprint for national development. This philosophy connects ancient Vedic knowledge with modern science, so that children don’t just become bookworms but also grow into patriotic and healthy citizens. Patanjali claims that this vision is a big step towards making India self-reliant.

Our Education Model is Based on the Gurukul System: Patanjali

Patanjali explained, “Our education model is based on the Gurukul system, where Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan culture are combined with the CBSE curriculum. Institutions like Acharyakulam and Patanjali Gurukulam are spreading across districts and tehsils. Here, children learn Sanskrit, Vedas and Vedangas, while also excelling in mathematics, science and sports.”

On this, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says, “The real purpose of education is character-building. We will not teach the false greatness of foreign invaders, but the true history of warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap.” This perspective, he says, instils patriotism and moral values in children, strengthening the backbone of the nation.

Indian Education Board Strengthened at the National Level

Patanjali claims, “We have recently strengthened the Indian Education Board (Bhartiya Shiksha Board – BSB) at the national level. In the next five years, 5 lakh schools will be affiliated with this board. This board is recognised by the Ministry of Education and emphasises indigenisation. A vast 1,500-acre campus is being developed at Patanjali University, where research on yoga and spirituality will be conducted. This will spread Indian education not only in India but across the world.”

Baba Ramdev added, “Through an education revolution, we will achieve complete independence in the fields of health, economy and culture.”

Patanjali says, “This plan will reach rural areas, where poor children will get free yoga and education. Why is this vision a blueprint for national development? Because only strong education builds a strong economy. Just like Patanjali’s indigenous products, education too will become the foundation of a self-reliant India. A healthy body through yoga, a strong mind through the Vedas, and new technology through science – this trio will make the nation a global leader.”

Experts believe that Patanjali’s model will reduce unemployment and strengthen cultural unity. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, this education revolution will prove to be a milestone.

