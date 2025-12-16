Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is now open, with the State Level Police Recruitment Board inviting online applications for a total of 1,715 vacancies. The recruitment is for positions in both the Armed and Unarmed branches. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until January 16, 2026, on the official website at slprbassam.in.

The detailed notification for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website. Through this notification, candidates can get all the major highlights of the constable posts and meet the criteria that are demanded by SLPRB for the constable (AB) and Constable (UB).

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at slprbassam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click “Apply Online for Upcoming Recruitment”.

Step 3: Select Apply Online and then click New Registration.

Step 4: Enter your details, email ID, and password to receive a unique registration ID.

Step 5: Log in using your registration ID and mobile number.

Step 6: Click Apply and complete the application form.

Step 7: Upload your passport-size photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Step 8: Pay the application fee if applicable.

Step 9: Download and print the completed application form for future reference.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Posts, Eligibility and Age Criteria

The Assam Police is inviting applications for Constable positions in both the Armed and Unarmed branches from eligible and interested candidates.

Posts Available:

Constable in Armed Branch – 663

Constable in Unarmed Branch – 1,052

Eligibility Criteria:

Armed Branch: Candidates must have passed H.S. or Class XII from a government-recognised Board or Council.

Unarmed Branch: Candidates must have passed H.S.L.C. or Class X from a government-recognised Board or Council.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Documents Required

Candidates applying for Assam Police Constable posts must keep the following documents ready:

Passport-size photograph (JPEG format, white background, maximum 450 KB)

Scanned signature (JPEG format, maximum 100 KB)

Proof of age (HSLC admit card or certificate)

HSLC/10th pass certificate and marksheet

Driving licence (LMV/MMV/HMV)

Employment Exchange Registration Card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

NCC certificate (if applicable)

