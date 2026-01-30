22 Students Hospitalised After Mid-Day Meal at Telangana School

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducation22 Students Hospitalised After Mid-Day Meal at Telangana School

22 Telangana students were hospitalised after a mid-day meal; over 33 fell ill in Tamil Nadu, raising food safety concerns.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

Sangareddy: Around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meals at a primary school in Sangareddy district in Telangana, officials said.According to a police official on Thursday, the students had eaten sambar and rice in the afternoon and soon began experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain and discomfort.

The students were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for medical attention. Later, the official stated that all 22 students are in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital.

"Around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming sambar and rice this afternoon. They experienced symptoms like stomach pain and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. All are stable, and we're expecting they'll be discharged by tonight. We haven't received any complaints from parents," a Narayanked police official said.

Further details regarding the cause of the illness are awaited, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, more than 33 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at the Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The affected children were admitted to various hospitals for treatment, said officials.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 4, when students were served the mid-day meal under the Sultanpet Union jurisdiction. Shortly after having the food, around 33 students complained of vomiting, severe stomach pain and discomfort.

The affected students were immediately rushed to private hospitals in Sultanpet and the surrounding areas. According to the information, some students received treatment at Aram Hospital in Sultanpet, while others were admitted to Purushothaman Hospital and Royal Care Hospital in Senjeri Malai.

Upon receiving information, the Sultanpet Block Development Officer visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Orders were issued to inspect the quality of the midday meal, and the Sultanpet police launched an investigation into the incident.

The incidents have renewed concerns over food safety and monitoring of the mid-day meal scheme in government schools.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Embed widget