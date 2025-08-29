Former Panchayat Member Of Prayagraj Murdered Over Alleged Affair, Two Arrested

Prayagraj, Aug 28 (PTI) Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a former district panchayat member, saying he was abducted and killed over an alleged affair with a woman.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said the victim’s wife had lodged a missing complaint on August 23 after he left home alone in his SUV on August 22 and did not return. His vehicle was later found in Chitrakoot, following which she filed a kidnapping FIR against Uday Yadav and Ram Singh Yadav.

The deceased was identified as Randhir Yadav (40).

Ram Singh, who was arrested, confessed during interrogation that Randhir had a long-standing affair with Uday Yadav’s wife, Anjali Yadav. Gunawat said Uday had once caught them in a "compromising position" during a trip to Nainital.

Anjali died under suspicious circumstances on July 11, but no post-mortem was conducted, the officer said.

“Humiliated in society, Uday Yadav conspired with his brother Vijay, mother-in-law Leela Yadav and aide Sujit Srivastava to eliminate Randhir,” Gunawat said.

On August 22, Ram Singh allegedly intoxicated him, after which the others strangled him in a car and dumped the body on railway tracks in Puramufti to destroy evidence.

The body was later identified by Randhir’s father. Ram Singh and Leela Yadav have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, Gunawat said. PTI