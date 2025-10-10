Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mystery Of Missing Sabarimala Gold: High Court Steps In For Direct SIT Probe

The Kerala High Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged loss of gold from Sabarimala temple.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) Sabarimala Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Friday welcomed the Kerala High Court’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged loss of gold from the hill shrine.

Speaking to reporters at Chengannur here, Rajeevaru said that he was shocked by the recent revelations. "It is very painful to devotees. Let the investigation take place. I have full faith in the court," he said, Rajeevaru said that he believed a fair probe would be conducted under the court’s supervision. "I only handle tantric matters, but I felt deeply saddened when I heard about the gold loss," he said.

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar also reacted to the controversy, stating that if, as per reports, that gold was returned by Smart Creations to sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty after electroplating, then it is a "grave lapse".

Padmakumar was the TDB president when gold-clad plates of Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols were sent to Chennai for electroplating, with the sponsorship of businessman Potty.

When asked about the role of officials, he said: "If Potty is involved in theft, he and the officials connected to it should be exposed and punished. If there is any mistake on my part, I am ready to face action," he said.

According to him, on Thantri’s direction and the commissioner’s report, Potty was assigned the repair work under official supervision and refused to comment further.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that the SIT should arraign the Devaswom Minister and TDB officials as accused.

"Those who sold the Dwarapalaka idols to millionaires and those who supported them must be brought before the law. That is what devotees want," he said.

He further alleged that the loss was not limited to the Dwarapalaka idols. He also alleged that the golden staff and the rudraksha chain of Lord Ayyappa were given to the son of former TDB president Padmakumar for repair work.

"This shows the mismanagement. The situation is so bad that anyone can steal Ayyappa’s properties," he charged.

Satheesan also alleged that fake moulds of the Dwarapalaka idols were made and the originals sold.

"The High Court’s finding underlines our claims. The court has asked the SIT to report directly to it, as there is apprehension of interference," he said.

The Congress leader also backed Union Minister and MP Suresh Gopi for his remarks that probes against film actors were being used to divert attention from the Sabarimala controversy.

"I appreciate him for realising it. Usually, when the central government is in trouble, ED investigations surface. Here, when the Kerala government faced a crisis, the ED also stepped in. This shows the political nexus between the BJP and the Left front," Satheesan alleged. 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
