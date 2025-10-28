Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrime‘Wives Have a Tendency to Exaggerate Claims In Matrimonial Disputes,' Observes Delhi Court

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A Delhi court has rejected a woman’s plea seeking interim monetary maintenance, observing that in a matrimonial dispute, there is a tendency of the wife to exaggerate claims and the husband to downplay his income.

Judicial magistrate Pooja Yadav was hearing the plea under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking interim maintenance from her husband.

In an order dated October 25, the court said, "It has been observed in a catena of judgments that there is a tendency to downplay the income when a person is embroiled in a matrimonial dispute. Similarly, the claims made by the wife are also exaggerated in such cases." Noting the evidence before it, the court said that the petitioner was a law graduate and had previously worked with the Delhi Commission for Women till October 2024.

"She has not placed on record any material to show that she is unable to work now or that there is any genuine obstacle in seeking employment. There is no child from the marriage and no such responsibility which may prevent her from working," the court said.

It said that although the woman, who was living with her brother, claimed a monthly expenditure of Rs 30,000 and rent, her claim was not supported by any documentary evidence.

"On the other hand, several credit entries are seen in her bank account post March 2024, which remain unexplained. All this casts doubt on her assertion that she is presently without any source of income," the court said.

It said given her qualifications, work experience, and the absence of any compelling reason for unemployment, it was unbelievable that she was currently unemployed.

"Thus, the court is of the view that the petitioner is capable of sustaining herself at this stage," the magistrate said.

Disallowing the plea, the court said that the relief would be decided on merits upon conclusion of the trial. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Domestic Violence Act Matrimonial Disputes Delhi COurt Pooja Yadav
