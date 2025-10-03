UP Man Shoots Friend 3 Times In 11 Seconds In Meerut, Accomplice Films Act

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrimeUP Man Shoots Friend 3 Times In 11 Seconds In Meerut, Accomplice Films Act

Police confirmed that the murder has been filmed and deliberately circulated online, reportedly to instill panic. The case, filed by Adil’s family, names six individuals as accused.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
A man was shot three times by a friend within 11 seconds while lying on the ground in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, with the shooting only stopping after an accomplice filming the incident instructed the assailant to “drop it”.

The 11-second footage shows the victim, identified as Adil, being shot in the chest three times on Wednesday. A voice can be heard in the background saying, “Drop it,” after which the suspects leave the location on a motorcycle.

Adil’s body was later discovered near a tube well and verified by the police as the individual seen in the video. Authorities are investigating whether he was unconscious before being shot or whether the recording was made after he had already died.

Police confirmed that this is the first instance in Meerut where a murder has been filmed and deliberately circulated online, reportedly to instil panic. The case, filed by Adil’s family, names six individuals as accused.

Meerut SSP Dr Vipin Tada stated, “We are investigating the reasons behind the murder and why the accused chose to make the video public.” He added that the deliberate filming and circulation of the act raises concerns about potential involvement of organised gangs challenging law enforcement.

The short video of the attack was subsequently uploaded online, sparking concerns over law and order in Meerut. Earlier this year, the city witnessed another high-profile case in which Muskaan Rastogi and her partner murdered her husband and concealed his dismembered body in a cement-filled drum.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Crime News Meerut Murder UP Law And Order Meerut Shooting Viral Murder Video
