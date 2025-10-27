Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCrimeFaridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters

Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters

According to the family, someone had hacked into Rahul’s phone around two weeks ago and used artificial intelligence to create nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 19-year-old student from Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after he was allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters. The accused demanded money and threatened to make the visuals viral, police said.

Disturbing Use of AI Technology

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, was a second-year student at DAV College. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks, avoiding food and isolating himself in his room.

According to the family, someone had hacked into Rahul’s phone around two weeks ago and used artificial intelligence to create nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters, NDTV reported.

The blackmailer, who identified himself as ‘Sahil’ in chats with Rahul, sent the obscene visuals and demanded Rs 20,000. When Rahul did not comply, the accused threatened to make the content public on social media.

Threats And Final Hours

In his last exchange with ‘Sahil’, the blackmailer allegedly incited Rahul to die by suicide and even described certain substances that could cause death.

Distressed by the threats, Rahul consumed some tablets around 7 pm on Saturday. His family rushed him to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, but he died during treatment.

“Someone had sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and was threatening to make them viral. This distressed Rahul. Due to the mental torture, he consumed poison. He was being harassed,” his father said.

Family Alleges Conspiracy

Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that a relative, Neeraj Bharti, could also be involved. She claimed that Neeraj, with whom the family had a dispute six months ago, may have conspired with a woman to target her son. Rahul reportedly spoke to Neeraj hours before taking his life.

Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case against two people.

Police Begin Investigation

Investigating officer Sunil Kumar said the mobile phone has been seized for examination.
“Rahul had consumed poison and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment. The case is currently being investigated based on a complaint from his father. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

Old Police Station in-charge Vishnu Kumar described the incident as “a serious example of cybercrime and the misuse of AI technology.”

Also read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Suicide Ai Generated Deepfake Photos Trigger Suicide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget