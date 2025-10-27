Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 19-year-old student from Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after he was allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters. The accused demanded money and threatened to make the visuals viral, police said.

Disturbing Use of AI Technology

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, was a second-year student at DAV College. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks, avoiding food and isolating himself in his room.

According to the family, someone had hacked into Rahul’s phone around two weeks ago and used artificial intelligence to create nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters, NDTV reported.

The blackmailer, who identified himself as ‘Sahil’ in chats with Rahul, sent the obscene visuals and demanded Rs 20,000. When Rahul did not comply, the accused threatened to make the content public on social media.

Threats And Final Hours

In his last exchange with ‘Sahil’, the blackmailer allegedly incited Rahul to die by suicide and even described certain substances that could cause death.

Distressed by the threats, Rahul consumed some tablets around 7 pm on Saturday. His family rushed him to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, but he died during treatment.

“Someone had sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and was threatening to make them viral. This distressed Rahul. Due to the mental torture, he consumed poison. He was being harassed,” his father said.

Family Alleges Conspiracy

Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that a relative, Neeraj Bharti, could also be involved. She claimed that Neeraj, with whom the family had a dispute six months ago, may have conspired with a woman to target her son. Rahul reportedly spoke to Neeraj hours before taking his life.

Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case against two people.

Police Begin Investigation

Investigating officer Sunil Kumar said the mobile phone has been seized for examination.

“Rahul had consumed poison and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment. The case is currently being investigated based on a complaint from his father. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

Old Police Station in-charge Vishnu Kumar described the incident as “a serious example of cybercrime and the misuse of AI technology.”