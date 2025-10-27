Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delivery Agent Masquerading As Army Officer Rapes Doctor In Delhi: Report

Delivery Agent Masquerading As Army Officer Rapes Doctor In Delhi: Report

Aarav claimed he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and even shared photos of himself in an Army uniform to support his false identity.

Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A doctor working at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital was allegedly raped by a man pretending to be an Army officer, police sources said on Monday. The accused, identified as Aarav from Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, worked as a delivery agent but introduced himself as a Lieutenant when he began speaking to the doctor on Instagram.

According to police, the two exchanged phone numbers after chatting online and later began communicating via WhatsApp. Aarav claimed he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and even shared photos of himself in an Army uniform to support his false identity, NDTV reported.

Accused Drugged and Assaulted the Victim

Earlier this month, Aarav told the doctor he had travelled to Delhi and visited her home in the Masjid Moth area. During the meeting, he allegedly laced her food with drugs and raped her after she lost consciousness.

The doctor regained consciousness later and filed a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station on October 16. Police traced Aarav after conducting raids at multiple locations in Chhatarpur and subsequently arrested him.

During interrogation, he confessed to purchasing an Army uniform from a shop to deceive the victim.

Second Assault on Doctor Reported in a Week

This case marks the second disturbing instance of sexual assault against a doctor in recent days. In Maharashtra’s Satara district, a woman doctor working at a district hospital died by suicide last week after alleging repeated sexual assault and harassment.

In her suicide note, she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times over five months and named another man, Prashant Bankar, for mental harassment.

Badane surrendered at the Phaltanpur Rural Police Station on Saturday evening and was arrested, while Bankar had been apprehended earlier the same day, police said.

The victim, originally from Beed district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region and posted at a government hospital in Satara, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Rape Delhi Doctor Raped Delivery Agent Posing As Army Officer
