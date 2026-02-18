Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCrimeRetired ISRO Employee Arrested For Killing Wife In Bengaluru Apartment

Retired ISRO Employee Arrested For Killing Wife In Bengaluru Apartment

Nageshwar Rao, a 65-year-old retired ISRO employee, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly strangling his wife, Sandya Sri, with a towel in their apartment.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 65-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife inside their apartment in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The case was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station after officers received information around 11 a.m. about a suspected death at Virtuso Apartment in the Bommehalli area.

Ex-ISRO Employee Arrested 

According to preliminary findings, the accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao, allegedly used a towel to strangle his wife, Sandya Sri, resulting in her death. Police said the incident took place inside their residence, and there were no immediate signs of forced entry or involvement of a third party.

Officers who reached the scene initiated an inquest and began recording statements from neighbors and family members as part of the investigation.

Mental Distress Suspected

Investigators indicated that Rao may have been under significant mental distress and had reportedly been contemplating ending his own life. Before allegedly attempting such a step, he is believed to have decided to kill his wife, police sources said.

Authorities added that, so far, no major domestic dispute or external motive has emerged to explain the extreme act. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under detailed scrutiny.

Investigation Underway

Police have taken the accused into custody and are continuing to question him to ascertain the sequence of events. Forensic teams examined the apartment, and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Officials said further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Related Video

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Bengaluru?

A 65-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nageshwar Rao, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife.

How was the victim allegedly killed?

Preliminary findings suggest the accused, Nageshwar Rao, allegedly used a towel to strangle his wife, Sandya Sri, resulting in her death.

What might have been the motive for the crime?

Investigators suspect the accused may have been under significant mental distress and contemplating ending his own life before deciding to kill his wife.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The accused is in custody and being questioned. Forensic teams examined the apartment, and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Crime
Retired ISRO Employee Arrested For Killing Wife In Bengaluru Apartment
Retired ISRO Employee Arrested For Killing Wife In Bengaluru Apartment
Crime
UP Man Killed By Wife, Body Hung To Mimic Suicide After 9 Years Of Love, 2 Months Of Marriage
UP Man Killed By Wife, Body Hung To Mimic Suicide After 9 Years Of Love, 2 Months Of Marriage
Crime
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Crime
AAP Leaders Slam Law And Order After Party Worker Rachna Yadav’s Murder In Delhi
AAP Leaders Slam Law And Order After Party Worker Rachna Yadav’s Murder In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Breaking Alert: Daylight Kidnapping Sparks Baramati Protests, Police Hunt Ongoing
Breaking News: UP Dy CM Brijesh Pathak Slams Insult to Brahmins, Calls Shikha Touch a Grave Crime
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget