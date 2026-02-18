Retired ISRO Employee Arrested For Killing Wife In Bengaluru Apartment

A 65-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nageshwar Rao, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife.
A 65-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife inside their apartment in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The case was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station after officers received information around 11 a.m. about a suspected death at Virtuso Apartment in the Bommehalli area.
Ex-ISRO Employee Arrested
According to preliminary findings, the accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao, allegedly used a towel to strangle his wife, Sandya Sri, resulting in her death. Police said the incident took place inside their residence, and there were no immediate signs of forced entry or involvement of a third party.
Officers who reached the scene initiated an inquest and began recording statements from neighbors and family members as part of the investigation.
Mental Distress Suspected
Investigators indicated that Rao may have been under significant mental distress and had reportedly been contemplating ending his own life. Before allegedly attempting such a step, he is believed to have decided to kill his wife, police sources said.
Authorities added that, so far, no major domestic dispute or external motive has emerged to explain the extreme act. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under detailed scrutiny.
Investigation Underway
Police have taken the accused into custody and are continuing to question him to ascertain the sequence of events. Forensic teams examined the apartment, and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.
Officials said further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.
