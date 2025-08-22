'Your CM Didi Won't Be Afraid': Rekha Gupta At First Public Appearance After Attack — WATCH

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday made her fist public appearance as she resumed her official engagements since the attack on Wednesday. Addressing her first public event, the Delhi CM said she will not be afraid and will not get tired until the people of the national capital get their rights.

"I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you," she said, addressing an event organised by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Gandhi Nagar Market, Shahadra.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will place 'Yamunapar' at the forefront of Delhi's development.

"We will once again place 'Yamunapar' at the forefront of Delhi's development. I congratulate the brothers and sisters of Yamunapar for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway built by Prime Minister Modi, as it will make our lives and daily routines much more convenient," CM Gupta said.

She further assured that Yamuna would be cleaned and woul begin to appear better with time. "A very large number of people live on this side of the Yamuna in Delhi and are waiting for Mother Yamuna to be cleaned... Mother Yamuna will start appearing better and more beautiful with time," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunvai program on Wednesday (August 20) at her Civil Lines residence in the national capital. The accused, Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji, was detained by the police immediately. He has been sent to a five-day police custody.