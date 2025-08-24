Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gurudwara Tourism Upgrades, Highlights Gorakhpur’s Development

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesYogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gurudwara Tourism Upgrades, Highlights Gorakhpur’s Development

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates tourism works at Gurudwara Paidleganj, opens convention centres, praises Gorakhpur’s progress, improved safety, and revival of fertiliser factory.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha at Paidleganj in Gorakhpur to inaugurate tourism development works aimed at enhancing the site's infrastructure and visitor experience.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan was also present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Gorakhpur has become a symbol of the new India and the new Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the city's progress, including the reduction of encephalitis cases, improved safety, and the reopening of the fertiliser factory.

Speaking at the inauguration of new convention centres, CM Yogi said, "...This is the new Gorakhpur of new India and new Uttar Pradesh. About 12-15 years ago, when people from Gorakhpur had to go somewhere, they had to hide their identity. There was a crisis of identity. Till eight years ago, thousands of people used to die due to encephalitis in this season. But now there is no disease, and the causes of the disease have been found and treated..."

He added, "Now the goons cannot pose a threat to the safety of daughters and businessmen...The previous governments had closed the fertiliser factory. Today, the fertiliser factory of Gorakhpur has started. This shows that development has taken place.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Kalyan Mandapams' (convention centres) in Gorakhpur. BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, was also present at the event. CM Yogi also attended the 42nd conference of the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Association and emphasised that for the country to achieve good governance, justice must be "accessible" and "swift".

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed pride that the Allahabad High Court is the country's largest high court in terms of sanctioned strength of judges and also has the highest working strength among all high courts.

He said, "In its 102 years of history, the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association has achieved many accomplishments. The judicial officers present here are a testament to unity, cooperation and professional efficiency. I extend my warm greetings to you all on this occasion. It is a matter of pride that the country's biggest high court is located in our state." (ANI)

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Ravi Kishan Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath Public Safety UTTAR PRADESH Tourism Development Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha Kalyan Mandapams Encephalitis Reduction Fertiliser Factory Judicial Services UP Judicial Services Association
