Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute To Wayanad Landslide Victims, Urges Continued Support

HomeCitiesPriyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute To Wayanad Landslide Victims, Urges Continued Support

She acknowledged the resilience of those rebuilding their lives and highlighted the need for continued support, especially for women and children, while Kerala CM urged for rehabilitation efforts.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:56 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Marking the anniversary of the devastating Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday paid tribute to those who lost their lives and extended her unwavering support to the survivors still rebuilding their lives.
 
In a post shared on social media platform X, Priyanka said, "Today marks a painful anniversary -- the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide, a tragedy that still echoes in our hearts. Though I may be away on parliamentary duty, my heart is right there with you."
 
On July 30, 2024, Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.
 
"As we remember those we lost, may their memories bring peace, and may your faith guide you forward. I stand with you, not just today, but always," she added.
 
She paid tribute to individuals like Hani, Lavanya, and Shruti, who, despite personal losses, showed resilience by rebuilding their lives.
 
The MP said, "I met Hani, and Lavanya and Shruti, and so many others, who like them, embarked on the journey of rebuilding their lives even though they had lost everything. I saw how communities can work together, helping and supporting each other in the most trying circumstances. In your pain, you were a shining example to the whole nation, an example of love, brotherhood, and everything good that humanity represents."
 
Recalling her visit, she described long queues of volunteers standing in the rain, assisting victims through treacherous terrain, and offering food and shelter to the displaced.
 
"Many of you opened your hearts and homes to those who were suffering, providing them with safety and sustenance amidst their devastation. Some of you helped with rescue efforts, venturing deep into the forest through dangerous terrain day after day in search of those who were missing. I remember noticing long lines of volunteers when I came here in those days, young men and women, standing in the rain, their legs covered in mud, volunteering tirelessly to shelter the victims of the landslide," she said.
 
A lot has been done to help rebuild the lives of those who suffered during this year. Yet there is still much that remains to be done. Even with all the goodwill across political lines and the help that poured in from all parts of the nation, basic, systemic issues have slowed down the process of rehabilitation considerably.
 
While acknowledging the efforts made over the past year to rebuild, Priyanka underlined that much more remains to be done.
 
She said, "Many have overcome the devastation they faced by valiantly rebuilding their lives, but many still remain in desolation. Women suffered immensely, as did children. Especially those who lost every member of their family. They still need our help, they still need the hope of a better future to hold them up, and we must continue to do all that is in our power to provide them with support."
 
Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged all the stakeholders to move forward together with uncompromising efforts to complete the rehabilitation of survivors of the Wayanad landslides on the first anniversary of the disaster. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Landslide Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi
