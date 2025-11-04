Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesVoting Underway For JNUSU Elections, Results To Be Declared On Nov 6

Voting Underway For JNUSU Elections, Results To Be Declared On Nov 6

The elections, often seen as a microcosm of national ideological currents, have once again turned the spotlight on the contest between the Left Unity and the RSS-backed ABVP.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Voting is underway for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections on Tuesday, as students cast their ballots to elect a new central panel and councillors for schools on the campus.

Polling began at 9 am and will continue till 5.30 pm, with a break from 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Counting will begin at 9 pm, and the final results will be declared on November 6, according to the election committee.

Twenty candidates are in the fray for the four key posts in the central panel — president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

The elections, often seen as a microcosm of national ideological currents, have once again turned the spotlight on the contest between the Left Unity and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Left Unity, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), has fielded Aditi Mishra for president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice-president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary, and Danish Ali for joint secretary.

The ABVP's panel features Vikas Patel, Tanya Kumari, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, and Anuj, in the same order.

The group has campaigned on the theme of 'performance and nationalism,' while the Left bloc has emphasised inclusion, accessibility, and student welfare.

Around 9,043 students are eligible to vote this year, the election committee said.

About 30 per cent of the nominations for the central panel and 25 per cent for school councillor posts are from women candidates.

Last year, AISA's Nitish Kumar won the president's post, while ABVP's Vaibhav Meena secured the joint secretary position — ending a decade-long drought for the right-wing group and marking a "historic shift" in JNU's campus politics.

In the morning, long queues formed outside booths with students enthusiastically casting their votes.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
JNUSU Elections JNU Voting JNU Polls
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget