Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Stampede Like Situation' At TVK Rally As Several Faint, Child Missing; Vijay Halts Speech

'Stampede Like Situation' At TVK Rally As Several Faint, Child Missing; Vijay Halts Speech

During TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur, multiple people fainted due to the large crowd, requiring ambulance transport to hospitals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A stampede-like situation broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday after a section of the crowd surged forward. 

Several attendees, including children, reportedly fainted in the rush, and a nine-year-old girl was reported missing.

The situation grew tense as the swelling crowd pressed forward during Vijay’s address. Eyewitnesses said many people, including party workers, struggled to breathe in the packed gathering. In the commotion, some fainted and had to be rushed to nearby hospitals.

“Police please help,” Vijay was heard pleading as he halted his speech, appealing for calm and urging supporters to make way for ambulances to reach those in distress. Medical teams were deployed swiftly, and water bottles were distributed to help ease the situation.

Amid the confusion, news of a missing child added to the panic. Vijay publicly requested police intervention and asked party cadres to assist in locating the girl.

Political Jibe at DMK

Once order was restored, Vijay resumed his address and used the occasion to take an indirect swipe at former DMK minister Senthil Balaji. Without naming him, he criticised the ruling party for failing to deliver on its promise of building an airport in Karur, remarking that the DMK had later shifted responsibility to the Centre.

He also made a bold prediction about Tamil Nadu’s political future, claiming the state would witness a change of power within the next six months.

Rally Part of Statewide Campaign

The rally in Karur is part of Vijay’s ongoing campaign trail across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Despite the disruption, organisers and authorities managed to bring the situation under control, allowing the event to continue without further incidents.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Breaking News ABP Live Tamil NAdu TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Stampede Like Situation' At TVK Rally As Several Faint, Child Missing; Vijay Halts Speech
'Stampede Like Situation' At TVK Rally As Several Faint, Child Missing; Vijay Halts Speech
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget