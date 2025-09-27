'Stampede Like Situation' At TVK Rally As Several Faint, Child Missing; Vijay Halts Speech

A stampede-like situation broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday after a section of the crowd surged forward.

Several attendees, including children, reportedly fainted in the rush, and a nine-year-old girl was reported missing.

The situation grew tense as the swelling crowd pressed forward during Vijay’s address. Eyewitnesses said many people, including party workers, struggled to breathe in the packed gathering. In the commotion, some fainted and had to be rushed to nearby hospitals.

VIDEO | TVK leader Vijay pauses speech in Karur, distributes water to people, arranges for ambulance for those in the crowd feeling suffocated.



“Police please help,” Vijay was heard pleading as he halted his speech, appealing for calm and urging supporters to make way for ambulances to reach those in distress. Medical teams were deployed swiftly, and water bottles were distributed to help ease the situation.

Amid the confusion, news of a missing child added to the panic. Vijay publicly requested police intervention and asked party cadres to assist in locating the girl.

Political Jibe at DMK

Once order was restored, Vijay resumed his address and used the occasion to take an indirect swipe at former DMK minister Senthil Balaji. Without naming him, he criticised the ruling party for failing to deliver on its promise of building an airport in Karur, remarking that the DMK had later shifted responsibility to the Centre.

He also made a bold prediction about Tamil Nadu’s political future, claiming the state would witness a change of power within the next six months.

Rally Part of Statewide Campaign

The rally in Karur is part of Vijay’s ongoing campaign trail across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Despite the disruption, organisers and authorities managed to bring the situation under control, allowing the event to continue without further incidents.