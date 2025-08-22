Velhe Taluka In Pune Renamed After Chhatrapati Shivaji's First Capital Fort — Rajgad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesVelhe Taluka In Pune Renamed After Chhatrapati Shivaji's First Capital Fort — Rajgad

Velhe taluka in Pune district is now Rajgad taluka, named after the historic Rajgad Fort, Shivaji Maharaj's first capital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Pune district's Velhe taluka has officially been renamed as Rajgad taluka, effective Thursday (August 21). The new name comes from the historic Rajgad Fort, which once served as the first capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's empire.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who described it as a deeply historic and emotional moment for Shivaji Maharaj's followers across the state.

The renaming was approved by the Union Home Ministry on May 6, following a recommendation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rajgad Fort, located in the taluka itself, holds immense historical significance. Bawankule said the decision also fulfilled a long-pending demand from local residents and gram panchayats.

Out of 70 gram panchayats in Velhe, 58 supported the proposal.  It was also backed by the Pune Zilla Parishad at its meeting on November 22, 2021. A detailed report was later submitted by the Pune Divisional Commissioner on May 5, 2022. This was followed by a government notification on March 16, 2024, inviting objections and suggestions, but none were received.

According to news agency PTI, Bawankule confirmed that the renaming process was carried out under provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. The official gazette notification for the change will be issued within the next two days.

Locals said this was a big honour for Shivaji's legacy. The renaming of Velhe to Rajgad is also expected to strengthen the region's identity and boost tourism.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
