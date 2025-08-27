Vadodara Police Parade Accused for Throwing Eggs at Ganesh Idol, Make Them Apologise Publicly

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Vadodara were somewhat marred by miscreants on Monday. However, police took strong action against those accused of disturbing communal harmony just ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The incident came to light when miscreants threw eggs at a Ganesh idol during a procession in the city’s Satyavistar area on Monday night. Some of the eggs even hit the idol, sparking tension across the city.

Following orders from Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar, officers detained the accused. The suspects, with their hands tied, were taken back to the same spot where the eggs were thrown. Made to kneel, they apologised publicly for their actions. Police later clarified that this was an official “reconstruction” of the incident.

Three Held

Police arrested two individuals and detained a minor in connection with the case. All three were from the Muslim community, reported Navbharat Times. On Wednesday, they were paraded before residents of Satyavistar and made to seek forgiveness. Sources say the commissioner ordered this action to send a clear message that such acts would not be tolerated during Ganesh festival celebrations.

With police approval, around 1,300 Ganesh idols have been installed across Vadodara this year. Authorities say the public parade of the accused was meant to ensure no one attempts to disrupt festivities again.

Procession Taken Out in Sensitive Area

After the incident, tensions rose in the city, especially as Hindu sentiments were hurt. To prevent escalation, police recreated the incident publicly in Panigate — a mixed Hindu-Muslim neighbourhood considered highly sensitive. Senior officials from the City Police Station and Crime Branch remained present throughout to avoid any untoward situation.

DCP Crime Himanshu Verma confirmed that the accused were brought to the spot for investigation purposes. He added that all aspects of the case are being examined. When asked why the accused had thrown eggs, Verma said the probe is still ongoing.