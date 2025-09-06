Cloudburst Triggers Destruction In Uttarkashi’s Yamuna Valley, Homes Damaged: VIDEO

A cloudburst hit Yamuna Valley in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Saturday evening, causing heavy damage in the Naugaon area. Debris buried a residential house, while muddy waters from an overflowing stream entered more than half a dozen homes, officials said.

The incident occurred at Syori Phal Patti, where sludge and floodwaters rushed into low-lying areas, District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed. He said the district administration, along with state and national disaster response teams, had launched rescue operations and moved affected residents to safer locations. No casualties have been reported so far, according to PTI .

Authorities said many people had already vacated their homes, anticipating risk due to heavy rainfall in the region. A mixer machine, several two-wheelers, and a car were damaged, with some swept away by the swollen Devalsari stream.

#WATCH | There is a report of a cloudburst in the Devalsari area of the Naugaon region in Uttarkashi district.



(Source: Uttarakhand DIPR/X) pic.twitter.com/jOotsqK7ok — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

In Naugaon market, a mudslide triggered panic as people scrambled for safety. The Delhi–Yamunotri highway was temporarily shut due to debris, leading to traffic congestion.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Barkot Inspector Rajesh Joshi, carried out evacuation and relief work immediately after reaching the spot.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a Facebook post, said he had spoken to the district magistrate and directed rescue and relief operations to be conducted on a “war footing.” He added that the affected people must be shifted to safe locations without delay and assured that all necessary assistance would be provided.

"On receiving information about the damage caused by heavy rains in Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, I immediately spoke to the district magistrate and directed him to conduct rescue and relief operations on a war-footing," Dhami said in the post.

"I have also clearly instructed to immediately take the affected people to safe places and ensure that there is no delay in providing all possible help. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he wrote.