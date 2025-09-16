Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing

Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing

In view of the heavy rains, all schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun have been ordered shut for the day. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was in constant touch with the administration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 08:44 AM (IST)

A massive cloudburst on the outskirts of Dehradun on Tuesday unleashed heavy rainfall and triggered landslides in the Sahastradhara area. Two people are reportedly missing in the flash floods.

Visuals showed gushing streams and debris sliding down slopes. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as teams monitor the situation closely. Officials said the incident struck the Sahastradhara area late Monday night, after which residents were shifted to safer places.

Teams of the NDRF, SDRF, PWD and police have been deployed with bulldozers to clear debris and trace the missing persons. District Magistrate Savin Bansal and SDM Kumkum Joshi visited the site to assess the damage, directing officials to intensify the search.

Dehradun Schools Closed

In view of the heavy rains, all schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun have been ordered shut for the day. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was in constant touch with the administration and was monitoring relief efforts. “Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rain in Sahastradhara. The district administration, SDRF, and police are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh swelled following the downpour, trapping three people on the highway. They were rescued by the SDRF.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Flash Floods Dehradun News Dehradun Cloudburst Uttarakhand News Dehradun Flashfloods
