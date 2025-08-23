Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, 2 Missing; Rescue Ops On

Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, 2 Missing; Rescue Ops On

Rescue teams are searching for a missing girl in Sagwara. Connectivity is disrupted, and residents have been evacuated. NDRF and SDRF are assisting, and the CM is monitoring the relief efforts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A sudden cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late on Friday, sending torrents of debris crashing through homes, markets and government buildings in Tharali. Officials said the Tharali market area and the tehsil complex were buried under thick layers of mud and rubble, with shops, vehicles and even the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) badly damaged.

In nearby Sagwara village, panic spread after reports that a young girl was trapped under debris inside a collapsed building. Emergency teams are racing against time to locate her.

Residents fled their homes in the middle of the night as fast-moving sludge poured through the streets. Videos from the scene show families wading through knee-deep water inside their damaged houses. Some shops in Chepdon market were also destroyed.

Connectivity in the area has been severely disrupted, with both the Tharali–Gwaldam road and the Tharali–Sagwara road blocked by debris and heavy rainfall.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed extensive damage. “There is a possibility of a lot of destruction due to the cloudburst in Tharali tehsil. Large amounts of debris have buried many houses, including the SDM residence,” he said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been working at the site since last night, evacuating families and shifting them to safer locations. Police officials said they acted swiftly to alert locals and carry out evacuations despite heavy rain.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern and assured people that relief operations were in full swing. “Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in Tharali. The district administration, SDRF and police are on the ground carrying out relief and rescue work. I am in constant touch with the local authorities and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone’s safety,” he said in a post on X.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cloudburst Uttarakhand
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump's Close Political Aide Nominated US Ambassador To India
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump's Close Political Aide Nominated US Ambassador To India
India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget