Uttar Pradesh Floods: CM Yogi Forms 'Team-11' For Flood Relief And Rescue Across 12 Districts

A special team of ministers will work as part of 'Team-11' to oversee flood relief and rescue in UP. Out of these 11 ministers, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi have been given the responsibility of two districts each.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 11:57 PM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a special team of his ministers 'Team-11' for flood relief and rescue in the state, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday.

The statement said that Chief Minister Adityanath formed the 'Team-11' of his ministers to effectively conduct relief and rescue operations. This team will monitor the relief work in 12 flood-affected districts.

According to the statement, the flood-affected districts and ministers in-charge (Team-11) include Prayagraj- Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Jalaun- Swatantra Dev Singh and Sanjay Gangwar, Auraiya- Swatantra Dev Singh and Pratibha Shukla, Hamirpur- Ramkesh Nishad, Agra- Jaiveer Singh, Mirzapur- Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Varanasi- Suresh Khanna, Kanpur Dehat- Sanjay Nishad, Ballia- Daya Shankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Banda- Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Etawah- Dharamveer Prajapati and Fatehpur- Ajit Pal.

Out of these 11 ministers, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi have been given the responsibility of two districts each.

The chief minister said, "This is the time to work with sensitivity, promptness and transparency. The state government will fulfil the responsibility of the safety, food, housing and health of every citizen with full commitment." The CM added that negligence or laxity at any level in relief work will not be tolerated.

The chief minister directed that all the ministers in-charge should immediately visit their respective districts, inspect the relief camps and review the ground situation by establishing direct communication with the affected families.

All senior officers, including the DM, SP, and CMO of the districts, should remain in the field and keep the 24x7 monitoring system active, the statement said.

The chief minister also issued directions to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of embankments, prompt drainage of water from waterlogged villages, and complete arrangements for food, medicine, toilets, cleanliness and the needs of women and children in the relief camps.

It is the top priority of the government that there should be no loss of life in any district due to floods, the chief minister said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH Yogi Adityanath
Embed widget