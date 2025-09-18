71-Year-Old US Woman Killed After Flying To India To Marry Punjab Man

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities71-Year-Old US Woman Killed After Flying To India To Marry Punjab Man

The woman alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, prompting Ludhiana Police to launch an investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:03 PM (IST)

A 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin, who arrived in Ludhiana in July to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI, was allegedly killed within days of her arrival, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Rupinder Kaur Pandher from Seattle, had travelled to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, an England-based NRI originally from Ludhiana. Grewal allegedly conspired in her killing, police said.

The case came to light after Pandher's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, reported her missing when her phone went off on July 24. She alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, prompting Ludhiana Police to launch an investigation. Last week, the family was formally informed of her death.

Police have arrested Sukhjeet Singh Sonu of Malha Patti, who allegedly confessed to murdering Pandher in his house, burning her body in a storeroom, and acting on Grewal’s instructions. Grewal, who reportedly received a large transfer of money from Pandher before her visit, had allegedly promised Sonu Rs 50 lakh for the crime.

Ludhiana Police Range DIG Satinder Singh confirmed that Grewal has been named as a suspect and remains absconding. Investigators are now searching for skeletal remains and other evidence based on Sonu’s disclosure.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Punjab Crime Punjab News
