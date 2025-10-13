Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUPSC Topper Srushti Deshmukh's IAS Husband Accused Of Taking Rs 10 Crore Bribe

UPSC Topper Srushti Deshmukh's IAS Husband Accused Of Taking Rs 10 Crore Bribe

Gowda, who was serving as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Harda, has been accused of accepting a Rs 10-crore bribe from a mining company in exchange for drastically reducing a penalty amount.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

UPSC 2019 topper Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's IAS husband Dr Nagarjun B Gowda has been named in a major corruption controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

Gowda, who was serving as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Harda, has been accused of accepting a Rs 10-crore bribe from a mining company in exchange for drastically reducing a penalty amount. The company’s fine was allegedly cut from RS 51 crore to just Rs 4,000, asp er a report by Odisha TV.

Allegations Against Srushti Deshmukh

RTI activist Anand Jaat has alleged that Gowda accepted the bribe while citing documents that justified a lower penalty, claiming the company had valid mining permissions on a portion of the disputed land. Gowda, however, has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that his decision was “based on available legal documents” and carried out “in accordance with due process.”

Who Are Srushti Deshmukh And Nagarjun Gowda?

Srushti Deshmukh, who secured All India Rank 5 in the 2018-19 UPSC Civil Services Examination, has a huge following on social media, while her husband Gowda ranked AIR 418. They have often been described as the “model IAS couple.” Both have inspired thousands of civil service aspirants with their journeys and commitment to public service. Deshmukh has also co-authored a book titled Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude to guide future bureaucrats.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Srushti Deshmukh Srushti Deshmukh Husband UPSC Srushti Deshmukh IAS Srushti Deshmukh Nagarjun B Gowda Bribe
