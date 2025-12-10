Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSIR Form Not Submitted Yet? Deadline Likely To Extend Till This Date In UP, Check Details

SIR Form Not Submitted Yet? Deadline Likely To Extend Till This Date In UP, Check Details

While 99.13% of the work is done, 18.85% of voters are in an "unavailable" category. Mapping-based verification is being used for the first time, with 5.15 lakh agents active.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Uttar Pradesh may be extended, sources have claimed. According to sources, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to grant an additional two weeks for the process in the state.

Sources said that the State Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, has formally requested the ECI to extend the SIR timeline by another two weeks. At present, SIR forms of around 2.91 crore voters are yet to be received.

99.13% of Work Completed, Says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that 99.13 per cent of the work has been completed so far. As per the updated data received till 2 pm, details of all 15.44 crore voters in the state have been updated. According to the data, 80 per cent of voters have submitted their enumeration forms.

On the basis of these forms, the draft electoral roll is being prepared. Voters are being classified into several categories, including deceased, shifted, duplicate and others. About 18.85 per cent, nearly 2.91 crore voters, have been placed in the unavailable/unknown category, and their names may be removed from the list.

Mapping-Based Verification for the First Time

To ensure error-free verification, the commission has sought an additional two weeks to complete the process. Meetings of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and booth agents of political parties are ongoing at every polling station. Clear instructions have been issued to record the reasons for voters whose names are missing from the rolls.

For the first time, voters’ identities are being thoroughly verified through a mapping process. Voter names are being linked with previous electoral rolls as well as with parents’ or grandparents’ records.

5.15 Lakh Booth Level Agents Active in the Field

The CEO said that mapping of over 75 per cent of voters has been completed so far and is expected to reach 90 per cent soon. Once mapping is completed, voters will not be required to submit notices or additional documents.

More than 13 crore people in the state have already submitted forms, and their digital records have been created. As many as 5.15 lakh Booth Level Agents are currently active in the field to ensure that no valid voter is left out. A proposal to extend the SIR process by 14 days has been sent to the Election Commission.

The CEO further said that digitisation of 12.40 crore voters out of the total 15.44 crore has been completed. The names of 2.91 crore voters marked as deceased or duplicate will be verified, after which the list will be made public and objections will be invited.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission UP SIR UP Voter List
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’
Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’
News
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget