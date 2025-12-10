SIR Form Not Submitted Yet? Deadline Likely To Extend Till This Date In UP, Check Details

The deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Uttar Pradesh may be extended, sources have claimed. According to sources, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to grant an additional two weeks for the process in the state.

Sources said that the State Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, has formally requested the ECI to extend the SIR timeline by another two weeks. At present, SIR forms of around 2.91 crore voters are yet to be received.

99.13% of Work Completed, Says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that 99.13 per cent of the work has been completed so far. As per the updated data received till 2 pm, details of all 15.44 crore voters in the state have been updated. According to the data, 80 per cent of voters have submitted their enumeration forms.

On the basis of these forms, the draft electoral roll is being prepared. Voters are being classified into several categories, including deceased, shifted, duplicate and others. About 18.85 per cent, nearly 2.91 crore voters, have been placed in the unavailable/unknown category, and their names may be removed from the list.

Mapping-Based Verification for the First Time

To ensure error-free verification, the commission has sought an additional two weeks to complete the process. Meetings of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and booth agents of political parties are ongoing at every polling station. Clear instructions have been issued to record the reasons for voters whose names are missing from the rolls.

For the first time, voters’ identities are being thoroughly verified through a mapping process. Voter names are being linked with previous electoral rolls as well as with parents’ or grandparents’ records.

5.15 Lakh Booth Level Agents Active in the Field

The CEO said that mapping of over 75 per cent of voters has been completed so far and is expected to reach 90 per cent soon. Once mapping is completed, voters will not be required to submit notices or additional documents.

More than 13 crore people in the state have already submitted forms, and their digital records have been created. As many as 5.15 lakh Booth Level Agents are currently active in the field to ensure that no valid voter is left out. A proposal to extend the SIR process by 14 days has been sent to the Election Commission.

The CEO further said that digitisation of 12.40 crore voters out of the total 15.44 crore has been completed. The names of 2.91 crore voters marked as deceased or duplicate will be verified, after which the list will be made public and objections will be invited.