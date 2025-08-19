Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMeerut Toll Plaza Fined Rs 20 Lakh After Army Jawan Assaulted, Tied To Pole

Meerut Toll Plaza Fined Rs 20 Lakh After Army Jawan Assaulted, Tied To Pole

The clash began as a verbal altercation between the soldier and toll workers before escalating into physical violence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 08:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collection agency at Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut after an Army jawan was assaulted by toll staff, the authority said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 17, 2025, at the Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut–Karnal section of NH-709A. The clash began as a verbal altercation between the soldier and toll workers before escalating into physical violence. The jawan, identified as Kapil from Gotka village, was returning to duty after his leave when the incident took place.

Calling it a “grave breach” of contract obligations, NHAI said the agency, M/s Dharam Singh, had failed to manage the situation and ensure discipline among its employees. In addition to the fine, the process of terminating the firm’s contract and debarring it from future toll operations has been initiated.

NHAI Condemned The Assault

“NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, local police have registered a case and arrested six toll workers in connection with the assault.

The strong action by NHAI follows increasing concerns about repeated incidents of altercations between toll workers and commuters, including defence personnel, across the country.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
NHAI UP News Meerut Toll Plaza Assault
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
World
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks Him For ‘Personal Efforts’
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks ‘Personal Efforts’
World
WATCH: Trump Greets Zelenskyy At White House, Indulges In Banter On Black Suit Months After Attire Trolling
WATCH: Trump Greets Zelenskyy At White House, Indulges In Banter On Black Suit
India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget