Meerut Toll Plaza Fined Rs 20 Lakh After Army Jawan Assaulted, Tied To Pole

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collection agency at Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut after an Army jawan was assaulted by toll staff, the authority said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 17, 2025, at the Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut–Karnal section of NH-709A. The clash began as a verbal altercation between the soldier and toll workers before escalating into physical violence. The jawan, identified as Kapil from Gotka village, was returning to duty after his leave when the incident took place.

Calling it a “grave breach” of contract obligations, NHAI said the agency, M/s Dharam Singh, had failed to manage the situation and ensure discipline among its employees. In addition to the fine, the process of terminating the firm’s contract and debarring it from future toll operations has been initiated.

NHAI Condemned The Assault

“NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, local police have registered a case and arrested six toll workers in connection with the assault.

The strong action by NHAI follows increasing concerns about repeated incidents of altercations between toll workers and commuters, including defence personnel, across the country.