HomeCitiesUP Ex-Minister Gayatri Prajapati, Jailed On Rape Charges, Attacked 

UP Ex-Minister Gayatri Prajapati, Jailed On Rape Charges, Attacked 

A senior police officer said the incident occurred inside the jail hospital, where a dispute broke out between Prajapati and a prisoner on cleaning duty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati, lodged in Lucknow District Jail on rape charges since 2017, was hospitalised on Tuesday after being injured in an altercation with another inmate.

According to the Director General (Prisons), the incident occurred inside the jail hospital, where a dispute broke out between Prajapati and a prisoner on cleaning duty. “The prisoner became enraged and struck him with the sliding part of a cupboard, causing injuries. He was immediately treated and is now stable,” the DG said.

However, Prajapati described the episode differently, alleging he was attacked by a “vicious criminal.” Speaking to ANI, he said, “It was a vicious criminal named Biswas… He has been in jail for a long time. I had no dispute with anyone. The incident happened suddenly, but I am thankful my life was saved.”

Gayatri Prajapati Shifted To KGMU

Following first aid at the jail hospital, Prajapati was shifted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for further treatment. His wife, Maharaji Prajapati, a Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi, rushed to the hospital.

The Samajwadi Party condemned the attack. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on X in Hindi, demanding a judicial probe. “A fair investigation should be conducted into the deadly attack on former MLA and minister Gayatri Prajapati in jail. No one is safe anywhere in UP," Yadav said.

The former minister's daughter, Ankita Prajapati, said the family members were not allowed to meet him.

 "He's not feeling well right now. He's in the Emergency, and my father has been wronged so much. Despite being innocent, he's been in jail for eight and a half years, and he's being attacked with the intent to kill. He's not safe at all. I request the Chief Minister to call us, meet us, and listen to us. I hope and demand justice from the judiciary: at least, they shouldn't turn a blind eye. My father is innocent. The woman has been saying for so long that nothing wrong has been done to her. No one is listening to her... Our father is not a terrorist. He hasn't done anything wrong, and I just want to tell the Chief Minister to give us justice; that is my only hope. The situation is very bad. We can't meet right now. The doctor is there. No one is telling us anything. He's very serious," she said.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gayatri Prajapati UP News AKhilesh Yadav Gayatri Prajapati Attacked
Read more
