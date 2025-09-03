Man Strangles 52-Year-Old Insta Friend With Her Dupatta; She Used Filter To Look Young

A 26-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 52-year-old Instagram friend with her dupatta after she pressured him to marry her and repay a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said the woman’s body was found near Karpari village in Mainpuri district on August 11 with strangulation marks on her neck. The post-mortem confirmed murder. She was later identified as a resident of Farrukhabad, based on a missing persons complaint.

The accused, Arun Rajput, told police that he had been friends with the woman for over a year and a half after meeting on Instagram. Two months ago, they began speaking regularly on the phone and met several times. On August 11, she travelled to Mainpuri to meet him.

Woman Used Instagram Filter To Look Young

“Rajput said the woman had been pressuring him to marry her and also demanded repayment of the loan she had given him. He admitted that in anger, he strangled her with her dupatta,” Singh said. Rajput also took her phone and discarded the SIM card. Police later recovered the devices and accessed their chats.

When questioned about the woman’s age, Singh said the accused claimed she used Instagram filters that made her look younger. “He realised her actual age only after meeting her. The fact that she was married with four children further deterred him from marriage,” the SP added.

Rajput has been arrested and charged with murder.