UP To Get New Deputy CM? Rajnath Singh's Son Among Others In Race

HomeCitiesUP To Get New Deputy CM? Rajnath Singh's Son Among Others In Race

A cabinet expansion is expected post-election of the new UP BJP president, possibly inducting six new ministers from BJP, RLD, Apna Dal, and even Samajwadi Party rebels.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid the ongoing organisational changes in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources claim the state may soon get a new Deputy Chief Minister. According to insiders, former MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti is currently the strongest contender for the post.

Sources also indicate that a cabinet expansion is expected after the election of the new UP BJP president. Up to six new ministers may be inducted. At present, the state government has 54 ministers, while the sanctioned strength is 60.

BJP, RLD and Apna Dal Leaders Could Find Place

According to party sources, some existing ministers may be removed as part of the reshuffle. The expansion could also accommodate rebels from the Samajwadi Party, with two to three of them likely to be inducted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh is also being considered for a ministerial role, sources added. Along with him, current UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary may also join the state cabinet. Among SP rebels, the names of Pooja Pal and Manoj Pandey are being discussed, along with Mahendra Singh.

Sources further said the expansion may include leaders not only from the BJP but also from the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Apna Dal. However, all decisions will be finalised only after the election of the new UP BJP president.

Reacting to the ongoing organisational developments, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the BJP is a large organisation where any worker can rise to the position of state president. He added that the party’s organisational exercise has continued throughout the year and has now reached the stage of electing the new state president. “Nominations will take place tomorrow, and the official announcement will be made the day after,” he said.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
BJP UP News
