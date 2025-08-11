The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly begins today, August 11, in Lucknow. To ensure smooth traffic around the Assembly and nearby areas, police have enforced route diversions that will remain in place until the session ends, effectively on August 14.

Under the plan, the movement of regular vehicles in front of the Vidhan Bhavan is completely prohibited. Only emergency vehicles such as ambulances, hearses, fire tenders, and school buses will be allowed. For assistance, commuters can contact the Traffic Control Room at 9454405155.

Traffic Diversion Routes

In order to avoid any inconvenience at the last moment, leave home early. Adhere to the following traffic movement restrictions:

Vehicles from Bandariabagh crossing heading to Raj Bhavan, DSO, Hazratganj, GPO, or Vidhan Bhavan will be redirected via Lalbatti crossing, Cantt or Golf Club crossing, and 1090 crossing.

From DSO crossing towards Hazratganj, GPO Park, or Vidhan Bhavan, vehicles will instead take Park Road and Mayfair crossing.

Traffic from Royal Hotel crossing towards Hazratganj via Vidhan Bhavan will be closed. Alternative routes include Kaiserbagh, Parivartan Chowk, Subhash crossing, Chiraiyajheel, or Burlington crossing via Sadar overbridge.

Buses from Mahanagar via Sankalp Vatika flyover will bypass Sikandarbagh, Hazratganj, and Vidhan Bhavan, taking Baikunth Dham, 1090, Bandariabagh, Lalbatti, and Cantt instead.

Buses from KKC crossing to Charbagh will be diverted from Husain Ganj and Royal Hotel via Loco, Cantt, and Burlington to Kaiserbagh.

Buses from Gomtinagar will avoid Vidhan Bhavan, using Baikunth Dham, Sankalp Vatika, Chiraiyajheel, Kaiserbagh, 1090, Bandariabagh, Lalbatti, and Cantt.

Traffic from Sikandarbagh crossing to Hazratganj will be closed, with alternative routes via Jagran crossing, Balu Adda, 1090, and Chiraiyajheel.

Entry to Vidhan Bhavan via Hazratganj from Parivartan Chowk and Hindi Sansthan crossing will be restricted. Vehicles will be rerouted via Kaiserbagh, Chiraiyajheel, Sankalp Vatika, Sikandarbagh, 1090, Golf Club, Bandariabagh, Lalbatti, and Cantt.

From DSO crossing towards Sisendi crossing or Royal Hotel, traffic will move via Hazratganj, Mayfair, Burlington, and Cantt.

Police have urged commuters to avoid restricted routes unless necessary and use alternative roads to prevent congestion.