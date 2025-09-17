Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Announces Life Imprisonment For Stray Dogs Who Bite Humans Twice

UP Announces Life Imprisonment For Stray Dogs Who Bite Humans Twice

The order, issued on September 10 by Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat to all rural and urban civic bodies, lays down a protocol for the management of aggressive dogs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:11 AM (IST)

In an unprecedented move, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed that stray dogs which attack humans twice without provocation will be confined to animal centres for life, unless adopted under strict conditions.

The order, issued on September 10 by Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat to all rural and urban civic bodies, lays down a protocol for the management of aggressive dogs.

According to the directive, if a person requires an anti-rabies vaccine after being bitten, the dog will be taken to the nearest Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre. There, it will be sterilised (if not already done), kept under 10-day observation, and then released after being microchipped for tracking.

"If the same dog is found to have attacked a person without provocation a second time, it will be kept at the centre permanently,” said Dr Bijay Amrit Raj, Veterinary Officer at the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

To establish whether a bite was provoked, a three-member committee, comprising a veterinary doctor, an animal behaviour expert, and a municipal official, will investigate. "For instance, if someone throws a stone and the dog retaliates, that will not count as unprovoked,” Raj clarified.

The order also allows adoption of such dogs, but with safeguards: the adopter must submit personal details and an affidavit assuring that the dog will never be released on the streets. The microchip will track compliance, and legal action will be taken if the dog is abandoned.

Officials say the move is aimed at balancing public safety concerns with animal welfare protocols, amid growing incidents of dog-bite cases across the state.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News UP Dog Bite Cases UP Dog Bite Rules
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget