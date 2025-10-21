UP: 19-Year-Old Killed, Cousin Critical After Clash Over Firecrackers Turns Violent In Mau

Mau (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into a clash, leaving a 19-year-old youth dead and his cousin critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday in Katihari village under Ghosi police station limits, where Ajay Chauhan (19), died after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp objects during a scuffle over bursting firecrackers near a pandal. His cousin, Radheshyam Chauhan (19), sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

Emergency Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr Zaheer Sarfaraz said, “Ajay was brought dead, while another youth is under treatment and remains in a critical condition.” The police said a verbal confrontation broke out between two groups — one led by Ajay Chauhan and the other by Samarjeet Chauhan — when the latter objected to firecrackers being lit near a pandal where idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha were placed.

The argument soon escalated, and both sides clashed using sticks and tools, resulting in multiple injuries, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar and Ghosi Circle Officer Jitendra Singh rushed to the spot with additional police force and brought the situation under control.

“The situation is now peaceful. A complaint has been received from the victim’s family, and an FIR is being registered. Search operations are underway to trace the accused, and those responsible will be arrested soon,” ASP Kumar said.

