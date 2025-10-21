Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP: 19-Year-Old Killed, Cousin Critical After Clash Over Firecrackers Turns Violent In Mau

UP: 19-Year-Old Killed, Cousin Critical After Clash Over Firecrackers Turns Violent In Mau

Ajay Chauhan died after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp objects during a scuffle over bursting firecrackers near a pandal. His injured cousin was admitted to the district hospital.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mau (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into a clash, leaving a 19-year-old youth dead and his cousin critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday in Katihari village under Ghosi police station limits, where Ajay Chauhan (19), died after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp objects during a scuffle over bursting firecrackers near a pandal. His cousin, Radheshyam Chauhan (19), sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

Emergency Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr Zaheer Sarfaraz said, “Ajay was brought dead, while another youth is under treatment and remains in a critical condition.” The police said a verbal confrontation broke out between two groups — one led by Ajay Chauhan and the other by Samarjeet Chauhan — when the latter objected to firecrackers being lit near a pandal where idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha were placed.

The argument soon escalated, and both sides clashed using sticks and tools, resulting in multiple injuries, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar and Ghosi Circle Officer Jitendra Singh rushed to the spot with additional police force and brought the situation under control.

“The situation is now peaceful. A complaint has been received from the victim’s family, and an FIR is being registered. Search operations are underway to trace the accused, and those responsible will be arrested soon,” ASP Kumar said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mau UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Election 2025
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget