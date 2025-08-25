Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTractor Carrying Devotees To Rajasthan Shrine Crashes Into Truck, 8 Killed

Tractor Carrying Devotees To Rajasthan Shrine Crashes Into Truck, 8 Killed

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh, who visited the site along with the District Magistrate, said an investigation has begun, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the collision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least eight people were killed and about 40 were injured when a container truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, police said.

The devotees were en route to visit Jaharpir (Gogaji) in Rajasthan, a popular pilgrimage destination. 

The tragic accident occurred around 2:15 am in the Arnia police station area, close to the Aligarh border. The tractor was transporting around 60–61 pilgrims from Kasganj district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan for a religious visit. The Torah overturned on impact, leading to widespread casualties.

Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support.

Police said 10 passengers escaped with minor injuries. Ten victims were taken to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr district hospital and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The deceased have been identified as tractor driver E U Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50) and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district, according to the police.

Among the 43 injured, 12 are children, they added.

Officials Respond, Investigation Underway

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh, who visited the site along with the District Magistrate, said an investigation has begun, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Authorities are probing whether speeding, brake failure, or other factors contributed to the crash.

 

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gogaji Accident Gogaji Devotees Killed Rajasthan Gogaji Bulandshahr Accident
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Tractor Carrying Devotees To Rajasthan Shrine Crashes Into Truck, 8 Killed
Tractor Carrying Devotees To Rajasthan Shrine Crashes Into Truck, 8 Killed
Cities
Rajnath Singh Reviews Kishtwar Cloudburst, Says PM Modi 'Very Concerned'
Rajnath Singh Reviews Kishtwar Cloudburst, Says PM Modi 'Very Concerned'
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget