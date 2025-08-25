Tractor Carrying Devotees To Rajasthan Shrine Crashes Into Truck, 8 Killed

At least eight people were killed and about 40 were injured when a container truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, police said.

The devotees were en route to visit Jaharpir (Gogaji) in Rajasthan, a popular pilgrimage destination.

The tragic accident occurred around 2:15 am in the Arnia police station area, close to the Aligarh border. The tractor was transporting around 60–61 pilgrims from Kasganj district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan for a religious visit. The Torah overturned on impact, leading to widespread casualties.

Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support.

Police said 10 passengers escaped with minor injuries. Ten victims were taken to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr district hospital and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The deceased have been identified as tractor driver E U Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50) and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district, according to the police.

Among the 43 injured, 12 are children, they added.

Officials Respond, Investigation Underway

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh, who visited the site along with the District Magistrate, said an investigation has begun, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Authorities are probing whether speeding, brake failure, or other factors contributed to the crash.