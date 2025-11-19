Tiger Returns To Gujarat After 32 Years As Young Big Cat Settles In Ratan Mahal

For the first time in more than three decades, the quiet forests of Gujarat are resonating once again with the presence of a tiger. A Royal Bengal tiger has taken up permanent residence in the state, an ecological milestone that marks the species’ return after 32 long years.

First Confirmed Resident Tiger In Ratan Mahal Sanctuary

Forest officials have verified that a male tiger has been living inside the Ratan Mahal Wildlife Sanctuary in Dahod district for the past nine months. The discovery, they say, signals a historic moment for Gujarat’s conservation journey.

Best known as the final stronghold of the Asiatic lion, Gujarat now joins an exclusive group of Indian states that host all three major big cats, lions, leopards, and tigers. Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia called the development a matter of pride, noting that the state’s rich and varied landscapes are once again supporting complex wildlife populations.

A Natural Migrant From Madhya Pradesh?

Senior forest officials estimate the tiger to be around five years old. It was first detected in the border areas of Ratan Mahal, near the Jhabua and Kathiwada regions of Madhya Pradesh. These adjoining forest stretches have witnessed a steady rise in tiger numbers in recent years, leading experts to believe that the big cat likely migrated naturally in search of new territory.

Nine Months Of Continuous Monitoring

Since the initial sighting, the Gujarat Forest Department has maintained round-the-clock monitoring using camera traps and ground teams. Clear photographic evidence now confirms that the tiger has remained within Ratan Mahal’s dense, hilly terrain for an extended period.

Unlike the brief, sporadic sightings reported in the 1980s and early 2000s, this tiger’s long-term stay suggests that the habitat is suitable and stable.

A Boost For Regional Conservation Efforts

Wildlife experts say the tiger’s presence highlights the effectiveness of natural wildlife corridors linking Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. These pathways play a crucial role in helping big cats disperse safely across landscapes.

Authorities are now prioritising prey availability and habitat protection to ensure the tiger feels secure enough to stay. Strengthening these elements, they say, will be key to supporting its continued survival in the region.