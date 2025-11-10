Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tensions In Bihar's Gopalganj Ahead Of Phase 2 Polls After Police Vehicle Torched Over Accident Rumour

Gopalganj SP Avdesh Dixit said that those responsible for torching the police vehicle will be identified, and strict action will be taken against them.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tensions flared in Bihar's Gopalganj on Sunday evening after angry locals set a police vehicle on fire over a rumour of a biker's death in a road accident. The police resorted to dispersing tear gas to bring the situation under control. No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Gopalganj SP Avdesh Dixit told news agency ANI that the tensions erupted after three boys riding a motorcycle were hit by a Scorpio approaching from the opposite direction. The bikers swerwed to avoid collision with the vehicle but ended up meeting with an accident. 

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, however a rumour quickly spread that the bike rider died in the accident. This enraged the locals at the scene, who began protesting and torched the police vehicle in anger. 

"Those responsible for this mischief will be identified, and action will be taken against them....It is not yet clear which vehicle caused the accident," the SP said.

"An investigation will determine how the accident occurred. To disperse the crowd, we also used tear gas. The situation at the scene is normal. Some people have been detained," he added.

The police official also said that two of the injured have been referred to Gorakhpur for treatment, while one of them is stable. 

An FSL team will also join the investigation to help the police discover what caused the accident. Police personnel are present on the spot to ensure law and order in the area as the incident comes just a day before phase two of the Bihar Assembly elections. 

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Bihar Police Gopalganj Gopalganj Police Bihar Elections 2025 BIHAR
