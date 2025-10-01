Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tension In Dehradun After Alleged Anti-Prophet Social Media Post, Police Conduct Flag March

Tension In Dehradun After Alleged Anti-Prophet Social Media Post, Police Conduct Flag March

Protests erupted in Dehradun's Patel Nagar after a derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad. Police detained the youth responsible, dispersed the mob, and ensured communal peace.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dehradun, Oct 1 (PTI) Tension gripped Dehradun's Patel Nagar area after an alleged derogatory social media post against Prophet Mohammad triggered protests, prompting police to carry out a flag march.

Police said the people were asked to maintain peace and cautioned against any attempts to disrupt communal harmony. The situation in the area since Tuesday night when people hit the streets is tense but under control, they said.

According to officials, a screenshot allegedly containing derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad was posted on social media on Monday by 19-year-old Gulshan Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Pramod Shah, in-charge of the Bazaar police post in Patel Nagar, registered a case against the youth under Sections 196-1 (promoting enmity), 302 (hurting religious feelings), and 29 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he was detained for questioning. The post was also removed.

Soon after, around 800 members of a community gathered near the police post and created a ruckus, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

"They blocked the road, raised provocative religious slogans, and were attempting to stoke communal tension. Police from nearby police stations were immediately called in. Fearing that the law and order situation could escalate, the crowd was dispersed using mild force," the officer said.

Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified mob for attempting to incite communal discord and disrupt peace under sections 121-2 (causing hurt to public servant), 126-2 (wrongful restraint), 190, 191-2 (unlawful assembly), 196, and 302 of the BNS.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said any form of religious fanaticism and anarchy will not be tolerated in the state.

"Strict action has been taken against those who created anarchy in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state," he said.




(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Protests Flag March Police Action Prophet Muhammad Dehradun Pushkar Singh Dhami Patel Nagar Social Media Post Religious Unrest Communal Tension
Read more
