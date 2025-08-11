Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTension Erupts In Fatehpur After Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Was Hindu Temple: Video

Tension Erupts In Fatehpur After Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Was Hindu Temple: Video

Abu Nagar in UP's Fatehpur is on the boil after Bajrang Dal claimed an old tomb was a Hindu temple. Hindu groups demanded that they be allowed to offer prayers at the site.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 02:41 PM (IST)

Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Sunday after members of several Hindu groups gathered near an old tomb in Abu Nagar. The Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, gathered near the tomb, claiming it was a temple and demanding to offer prayers here. The protest quickly escalated, prompting authorities to step up security in the area.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said police had anticipated the unrest and deployed forces in advance. “Some people had picked up stones and sticks, but no firearms were found. The crowd has now dispersed, and action will be taken against those who broke the law. We also received reports that Hindu flags had been placed on the monument, but they are no longer there,” Singh told reporters.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh confirmed that the situation was under control. “We will not allow law and order to be disturbed. People have left the site, and things are back to normal. Our focus is on maintaining peace, and the public has faith in the police,” he said.

Before the dispersal, Bajrang Dal's district co-convenor Dharmendra Singh had vowed that prayers would be offered at the site regardless of police objections, claiming the monument was a Hindu temple. "In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple which they are referring to as a tomb," he said.

Temple-Tomb Dispute

The controversy centres on a structure in Fatehpur's Rediya locality, which Hindu groups claim was originally dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna before being demolished and replaced by a tomb. The site is identified as the tomb of Nawab Abdul Samad, located in the Sadar Tehsil area. The dispute reignited after the BJP's district president publicly declared it a temple.

Hindu organisations have pointed to carvings of a lotus flower and a trishool inside the monument as evidence of its temple origins. Tensions rose further when, earlier this week, a call was made to hold worship at the disputed site on August 11. By early morning, crowds began gathering, raising fears of a larger confrontation.

Meanwhile, Muslim groups have accused the government of trying to identify temples within mosque premises, framing the Fatehpur standoff as part of a broader pattern.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help: Watch
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
Entertainment
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget