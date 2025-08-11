Tension Erupts In Fatehpur After Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Was Hindu Temple: Video

Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Sunday after members of several Hindu groups gathered near an old tomb in Abu Nagar. The Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, gathered near the tomb, claiming it was a temple and demanding to offer prayers here. The protest quickly escalated, prompting authorities to step up security in the area.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said police had anticipated the unrest and deployed forces in advance. “Some people had picked up stones and sticks, but no firearms were found. The crowd has now dispersed, and action will be taken against those who broke the law. We also received reports that Hindu flags had been placed on the monument, but they are no longer there,” Singh told reporters.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh confirmed that the situation was under control. “We will not allow law and order to be disturbed. People have left the site, and things are back to normal. Our focus is on maintaining peace, and the public has faith in the police,” he said.

Before the dispersal, Bajrang Dal's district co-convenor Dharmendra Singh had vowed that prayers would be offered at the site regardless of police objections, claiming the monument was a Hindu temple. "In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple which they are referring to as a tomb," he said.

Temple-Tomb Dispute

The controversy centres on a structure in Fatehpur's Rediya locality, which Hindu groups claim was originally dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna before being demolished and replaced by a tomb. The site is identified as the tomb of Nawab Abdul Samad, located in the Sadar Tehsil area. The dispute reignited after the BJP's district president publicly declared it a temple.

Hindu organisations have pointed to carvings of a lotus flower and a trishool inside the monument as evidence of its temple origins. Tensions rose further when, earlier this week, a call was made to hold worship at the disputed site on August 11. By early morning, crowds began gathering, raising fears of a larger confrontation.

Meanwhile, Muslim groups have accused the government of trying to identify temples within mosque premises, framing the Fatehpur standoff as part of a broader pattern.