Kavitha Pledges Justice For Telangana Martyrs, Launches ‘Janam Bata’ Campaign Across State

Telangana leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday solemnly apologised to the martyrs of the Telangana movement and their families, vowing to continue her fight until full justice is delivered. Speaking at Amaraveerula Stupam (The Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park), Kavitha demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for each martyr’s family and promised to champion the cause of activists who contributed to the state’s formation.

“With folded hands, I offer my heartfelt apologies to the martyrs of Telangana and their families. The very ideals and dreams for which they sacrificed their lives remain unfulfilled,” Kavitha said. “Though 1,200 brave souls laid down their lives, justice has reached only 580 families so far. I will continue this fight until every martyr and activist receives the recognition and support they deserve.”

Martyrs’ Families and Activists Must Receive Justice

Kavitha highlighted that while some activists went on to hold political office, thousands remain unrecognised and without support. She recalled that the Telangana government had promised ₹10 lakh and government jobs to martyr families, but only a fraction of families have received aid.

“The martyrs sacrificed their lives so the people of Telangana could live with dignity and prosperity. I demand that the government immediately sanction ₹1 crore to each martyr’s family. And if it fails, I promise, before the feet of the martyrs, that I will ensure justice — even if it means changing the government itself,” she asserted.

Launching ‘Janam Bata’ to Reach Every Corner of Telangana

To strengthen grassroots engagement, Kavitha announced the launch of the “Janam Bata” (Path of the People) campaign across 33 districts and 119 constituencies. The initiative will include public consultations, known as Praja Darbars, to ensure that no activist is left unrecognised and that pension and other promised benefits reach all deserving individuals.

“We must work for a Samajika Telangana — a Telangana of shared dignity — where every person has equal political and economic opportunities. This includes ensuring reservations for BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities, and fair representation for all communities,” she said.

Focus on Local Development and Telangana Spirit

Kavitha also criticised the current government for neglecting local development and sidelining the spirit of Telangana. She called for the return of Bathukamma to its rightful place in the hands of Telangana Thalli and stressed that local youth should have priority in job opportunities.

“We secured Presidential Orders to ensure 95% of jobs go to local youth, but the government is giving opportunities to outsiders, even from neighbouring states like Haryana. We will not tolerate this injustice, and Jagruthi will not stand by in silence,” she said.

Kavitha concluded her address by reiterating her commitment to justice, self-respect, and inclusive development, urging all supporters to join her campaign: “It is time to sound the battle siren against a government that has lost Telangana’s spirit. Let us all stand together.”