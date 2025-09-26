Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production

Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production

Supreme Court allows certified manufacturers to produce green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR but maintains a ban on sale and storage, aiming to balance Diwali celebrations with clean air.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for certified manufacturers to produce eco-friendly firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region but maintained a strict ban on their sale.

Only manufacturers approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are allowed to make the green firecrackers, the court clarified.

At the same time, the bench directed the Centre to collaborate with stakeholders and propose a comprehensive solution regarding the ongoing ban on the sale and storage of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR by October 8.

Supreme Court Questions Selective Ban

Earlier this month, while reviewing the firecracker restrictions in the capital, the Supreme Court raised concerns over selective enforcement. "If clean air is a right for Delhi’s citizens, why shouldn’t it apply across India?" the court asked, highlighting the need for uniform policies nationwide rather than city-specific measures.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, which heard petitions on September 12, emphasized that air quality should not be a privilege limited to the "elite" residents of Delhi.

The CJI cited personal observations from his travels, noting, "I was in Amritsar last winter, and the pollution there was worse than Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, it should be nationwide."

The Ongoing Firecracker Controversy

The Supreme Court’s observations came while examining petitions from firecracker manufacturers and citizen groups challenging its April 3, 2025 order. That order had upheld a December 19, 2024 directive banning the sale, manufacture, and storage of firecrackers in Delhi and the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

In April, the court highlighted the region’s "horrible" air quality as justification for a year-round ban, prompting neighbouring states to implement similar restrictions in their NCR districts.

If authorities decide to extend the prohibition across the country, all firecrackers could effectively be banned nationwide. However, enforcement may remain challenging, as Delhi residents have continued to use firecrackers illegally during Diwali. Conversely, easing restrictions in line with other regions could allow firecrackers to be legally used in the capital for the first time since 2018.

A Longstanding Ban

The prohibition on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR was first imposed in 2017 by the National Green Tribunal, later endorsed by the Supreme Court in 2018, and has remained in effect since. While the debate over air quality and cultural traditions continues, the production of green alternatives marks a small but significant shift toward balancing festive celebration with environmental responsibility.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Firecracker Ban DELHI-NCR SUpreme COurt Green Firecrackers Firecracker Restrictions
