Fate Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR To Be Decided Today In Key Supreme Court Judgment

HomeCitiesFate Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR To Be Decided Today In Key Supreme Court Judgment

The Supreme Court today will pass its judgment on the legality of capturing all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Animal welfare groups opposed the previous order, citing violations of animal protection laws.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 06:44 AM (IST)
The Supreme Court will announce its ruling on Friday, August 22, 2025, on petitions challenging the contentious order to capture all stray dogs from Delhi and adjoining districts — Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad — and place them in shelters. The order, issued on August 8, has sparked a storm of debate. The key question now: will it be stayed, modified, or enforced as is?

Three-Judge Bench To Decide Fate Of Strays

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, will decide whether to block, alter, or uphold the directive.

The earlier bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed that all stray dogs be captured within eight weeks, housed permanently in shelters, and never released back on the streets. The written order later extended this to Faridabad as well, while also directing the creation of shelters with a capacity of 5,000 within the same time frame.

Backlash From Dog Lovers

Animal welfare groups and NGOs immediately objected, arguing the order violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which mandate sterilisation and vaccination followed by releasing dogs back in the same locality, not mass confinement.

CJI Reshuffles Bench

Amid mounting criticism and new petitions, Chief Justice BR Gavai reassigned the case from the Pardiwala bench to a larger three-judge bench headed by Justice Nath. After a detailed hearing on August 14, the verdict was reserved and will be delivered on Friday.

Court's Sharp Remarks

The bench reprimanded the Delhi government and civic bodies for failing to enforce their own rules, noting that both human safety and animal welfare were at stake. The court pressed the government on whether it intended to comply with the law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted rising dog-bite incidents and deaths among children, stressing the urgent need for intervention. He clarified that killing the dogs was not the objective, but separation, sterilisation, and treatment were essential.
On the other hand, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Siddharth Luthra, representing NGOs, argued that the order was unlawful and baseless. They cited the government's own data showing no recent dog-bite deaths in Delhi, undermining the rationale for the directive.

Conditions Attached To The Order

In its written version issued on August 11, the court added safeguards: dogs must not be subjected to cruelty, overcrowding, or lack of veterinary care. They must not be denied food. Weaker dogs were to be housed separately, and adoption was permitted with Animal Welfare Board approval. However, releasing adopted dogs back on the streets would attract “strict action.”

Girl's Death From Rabies Sparks Debate

The controversy traces back to the death of a six-year-old girl from rabies following a dog bite. The Pardiwala bench had observed that dog-bite incidents showed a 'disturbing pattern' and blamed local authorities for failing to ensure public safety.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 06:43 AM (IST)
