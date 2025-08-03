Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Spent 7 Hours Gaming, 4 Hours On YouTube’: 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Dies By Suicide; Police Suspect Digital Overload

‘Spent 7 Hours Gaming, 4 Hours On YouTube’: 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Dies By Suicide; Police Suspect Digital Overload

A 10-year-old Delhi boy was found dead at home. Police suspect the boy died by suicide due to addiction to screen and mobile gaming. He had used the mobile phone for 11 hours on the day of the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 04:52 PM (IST)

A 10-year-old boy was found dead at his residence in Delhi's Ambika Vihar Colony on July 31. The child was found hanging from an iron pipe when his parents returned home in the evening. An investigation into his death revealed that the child was heavily addicted to mobile gaming.

Investigators who examined the child’s phone found that, on the day of the tragedy, he had spent nearly 11 hours glued to the device. Out of this, he spent seven hours immersed in mobile games and around four hours watching content on YouTube, a report by the Times Of India said. 

The deceased studied at an MCD school in Nangloi. He had stayed indoors due to heavy rainfall that day. Police are now probing a range of possible triggers, including parental scolding, academic pressures, or distress related to gaming setbacks in order to determine the actual reason behind his death.

The boy’s father told the police that both he and his wife had left for work in the morning, trusting their son would be safe at home during the heavy downpour. But when they returned, they found their son dead.

No injury marks were observed on the child’s body during the police investigation, TOI reported. 

Teen Girl Dies By Suicide In Delhi

In another similar incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Saturday at her residence in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. Police said on Saturday that information regarding the Class 10 student's death was received at around 8:30 PM.

When the police reached her residence, they found her hanging. Although preliminary inquiry has ruled out any foul play, police are still recording statements of family members, neighbours, and friends of the teen to determine if her death was caused due to any external factors. Inquest proceedings have also been initiated, PTI reported. 

"The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot to inspect and preserve evidence from the scene of the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination," the officer said. 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Nangloi Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
Read more
