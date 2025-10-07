Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Speeding Ertiga Plunges 30 Feet Into Sea In Mumbai, Driver Rescued

Speeding Ertiga Plunges 30 Feet Into Sea In Mumbai, Driver Rescued

Police suspect the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, and further investigations are underway at Worli Police Station.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A speeding Eartiga car plunged into the sea after breaking the divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road late Monday night. The incident occurred while the driver was heading from Mahalaxmi towards Worli, with the vehicle falling from a height of about 30 feet into the sea.

The lone occupant, identified as Frshogor Darayush Battiwala, 28, was rescued by vigilant personnel of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) deployed on the Coastal Road. The team jumped into the water and pulled him out using a rope. He sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. The submerged car remains in the sea.

Driver May Have Been Under Alcohol Influence

Police suspect the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, and further investigations are underway at Worli Police Station.

The MSF said the accident happened when the speeding car lost control and collided with the Coastal Road divider before plunging into the water. Authorities praised the MSF personnel for their quick action in saving the driver’s life.

This is not the first serious incident on this stretch. About a month ago, on September 9, 2025, a speeding car on the Coastal Road near the Worli C-Link killed police constable Dattatray Kumbhar and seriously injured a female officer while they were deployed for VIP security.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution on the Coastal Road.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai Car Falls Sea Car Accident Video
