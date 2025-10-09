Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSpeeding Defender Loses Control, Crashes Into 6 Cars Near Noida Mall

Speeding Defender Loses Control, Crashes Into 6 Cars Near Noida Mall

According to police, the SUV struck five cars and a motorcycle near the busy mall in Sector 129 before finally coming to a stop.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A dramatic scene unfolded on Wednesday night after a speeding Land Rover Defender spun out of control and ploughed into several vehicles. The incident took place outside Noida’s Gulshan One29 Mall.

According to police, the SUV struck five cars and a motorcycle near the busy mall in Sector 129 before finally coming to a stop. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the aftermath of the collision, NDTV reported.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Sector 100 in Noida. The Land Rover stood out with its VVIP registration plate featuring the unique number “1111.”

As soon as the incident was reported, officers from the Expressway Police Station arrived promptly at the scene and apprehended Sunil.

Police confirmd that the vehicle has been seized and that a thorough investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances leading up to the multi-vehicle crash.

 

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
