Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Space Was Easier’: Astronaut Shukla Quips After Being Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic

‘Space Was Easier’: Astronaut Shukla Quips After Being Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic

Taking the stage before a packed audience at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Shukla joked that his commute from Marathahalli to the venue took three times longer than his scheduled speech.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday made a light-hearted remark about the city's relentless traffic during the tech summit here.

Group Captain Shukla is an Indian Air Force officer and test pilot. He is one of four astronauts selected and trained for India’s first manned mission, Gaganyaan, slated for launch in 2027.

Taking the stage before a packed audience at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Shukla joked that his commute from Marathahalli to the venue took three times longer than his scheduled speech.

"I’m coming all the way from the other side of Bengaluru, Marathahalli. I have spent thrice the time that I am going to be spending on this presentation with you. So you have to look at the commitment that I have," he said.

Responding to the comment during his closing-day address, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge quipped, "Shubhanshu Shukla said it was easier for him to get from space to Bengaluru, but getting from Marathahalli to this venue was difficult." Kharge added that the government would ensure such delays do not recur.

The Future Makers Conclave, one of the most engaging sessions of this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit, drew thousands of participants and featured a strong lineup of creators, innovators, founders, athletes and thought leaders.

Speakers included Shukla, entrepreneur-author Ankur Warikoo, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra, mind reader Suhani Shah, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, and India wicketkeeper-batter and ICC World Cup champion Richa Ghosh.

The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed 'Futurise', organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, concluded at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Traffic Shubhanshu Shukla
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget