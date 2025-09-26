Explorer
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by Leh police during a protest for Ladakh's statehood, which turned violent.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested by the Leh police amid violence during the protest for statehood in Ladakh. According to media reports, he has been suspected to money laundering.
