Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by Leh police during a protest for Ladakh's statehood, which turned violent.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested by the Leh police amid violence during the protest for statehood in Ladakh. According to media reports, he has been suspected to money laundering. 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
