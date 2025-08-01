Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Snakebite Patient, Mother Die As Ambulance Collides With Truck On Way To Hospital

A snakebite victim, Dashrath Yogi (21), and his mother, Mathuri Devi (48), died after their ambulance collided with a truck near Jaipur.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)

A 21-year-old snakebite patient and his mother died after the ambulance carrying them to hospital collided with a truck on the Jaipur-Agra national highway early on Friday morning, a police officer said.

The accident took place near Kanota, about 30 kilometres from Jaipur city.

Mathuri Devi (48) died on the spot while her son Dashrath Yogi succumbed to his injuries later. Two other family members accompanying them in the ambulance sustained injuries, the officer said.

Police said Dashrath was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping at home late on Thursday night. He was initially taken to the Dausa district hospital, but was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur after his condition deteriorated.

The ambulance driver alleged that the collision occurred due to sudden braking by the truck ahead. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
