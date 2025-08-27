TVK Chief Vijay, Bouncers Booked For 'Manhandling' A Fan At Madurai Maanadu

Tamil Nadu police have booked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay along with his bouncers, following a complaint that a party worker was assaulted during the TVK’s state-level conference in Madurai.

The complaint was lodged by Sarathkumar, a resident of Perambalur, at the district Superintendent of Police office. He alleged that he was roughed up by Vijay’s private security when he attempted to approach the leader during the Maanadu. Based on his statement, Kunnam police have registered a case under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Vijay and his security personnel.

Video footage of the incident, now widely circulated on social media, shows Sarathkumar being pushed on the ramp built at the venue. He is seen momentarily holding onto the railing before slipping and falling down.

'Vijay Should Carry Himself As A Politician, Not An Actor': BJP

Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised Vijay’s conduct, remarking, “It is very unfortunate. If he has chosen politics, he should carry himself like a politician, not as a cinema actor. Respect between leader and cadre must be upheld. He should not treat his followers as mere fans coming to watch a movie. This kind of attitude is highly condemnable.”

The incident occurred during TVK’s second state-level conference at Parapathi in Madurai, which witnessed a massive turnout. The event began with cultural performances, flag hoisting and pledges from senior leaders. Later, Vijay, appeared before the public and took out a 300-metre ramp walk across the venue, waving to supporters. During that time, several party cadre and his fans rushed to the ramp to get a glimpse of him when security personnel allegedly manhandled them. It was at this point that Sarathkumar reportedly attempted to climb the ramp to greet him, leading to the scuffle.

Police said the investigation is underway.