HomeCities6 Injured After Neighbour Unleashes Pet Dog Over Bike Parking In Delhi

6 Injured After Neighbour Unleashes Pet Dog Over Bike Parking In Delhi

All the injured were rushed to GTB and JPC Hospitals. While five were discharged after treatment, one person remains under observation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 01:44 PM (IST)

Six members of a family were injured after their neighbour allegedly unleashed his pet dog on them and, along with his friends, assaulted them during a quarrel over motorcycle parking in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Monday when the accused, Shalu, got into a heated argument with his 32-year-old neighbour Ketan. "During the altercation, Shalu and his associates attacked Ketan and five of his family members. He also set his dog on them before fleeing the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Police said a case has been registered at the Welcome police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused, who is absconding,” the officer added.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Delhi Crime DELHI NEWS
