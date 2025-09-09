Explorer
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
Three Army men were killed in an avalanche on the Siachen glacier in Ladakh. Rescue ops to save others are underway.
A major avalanche on Siachen glacier in Ladakh claimed the lives of three Army personnel on Tuesday. Rescue operations to retrieve others are underway in the region.
The Siachen Glacier, often called the world's highest battlefield, lies in the eastern Karakoram range at altitudes above 18,000 feet. Soldiers stationed here endure extreme conditions, with temperatures plunging to -60°C, low oxygen levels, avalanches, and treacherous terrain. More lives are lost to frostbite, high-altitude sickness, and accidents than to actual combat in this harsh environment.
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
India
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
India
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Election 2025
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi Among Early Voters As VP Election Underway | Live
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Delhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
Opinion
Advertisement