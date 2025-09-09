3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh

Three Army men were killed in an avalanche on the Siachen glacier in Ladakh. Rescue ops to save others are underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
A major avalanche on Siachen glacier in Ladakh claimed the lives of three Army personnel on Tuesday. Rescue operations to retrieve others are underway in the region. 

The Siachen Glacier, often called the world's highest battlefield, lies in the eastern Karakoram range at altitudes above 18,000 feet. Soldiers stationed here endure extreme conditions, with temperatures plunging to -60°C, low oxygen levels, avalanches, and treacherous terrain. More lives are lost to frostbite, high-altitude sickness, and accidents than to actual combat in this harsh environment.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Siachen Avalanche ABP Live
